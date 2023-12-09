Kansas high school basketball scores: Find scores from Friday’s games in Wichita area

Find a complete listing of Kansas high school basketball game scores from the Wichita area from Friday, December 8.

Kansas high school basketball game scores (December 5)

Boys

City League

East 55, Bishop Carroll 41

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 78, South 44

Northwest 72, North 29

Southeast 58, West 50

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League

Abilene 63, Augusta 47

Andale 57, Valley Center 52

Andover Central 61, Derby 55

Arkansas City 65, Winfield 63 (OT)

Circle 60, Parsons 33 (Thursday)

Collegiate 56, Labette County 36 (Thursday)

Hesston 54, Rose Hill 32

Hutchinson 84, Buhler 57

Hutchinson Trinity 49, El Dorado 47 (Thursday)

Maize 57, Eisenhower 44

McPherson 70, Andover 61

Mulvane 60, Independence 40 (Thursday)

Rose Hill 61, Nickerson 38 (Thursday)

Wellington 48, Pratt 36 (Thursday)

Central Plains League

Garden Plain 48, Nickerson 36

Great Bend 81, Kingman 35

Great Bend 58, Conway Springs 43 (Thursday)

Hesston 54, Rose Hill 32

Hesston 48, Garden Plain 26 (Thursday)

Remington 55, Douglass 37 (Thursday)

Central Kansas League

Concordia 66, Smoky Valley 43

Garden Plain 48, Nickerson 36

Hesston 48, Garden Plain 26 (Thursday)

Rose Hill 61, Nickerson 38 (Thursday)

Wellington 48, Pratt 36 (Thursday)

Wichita Homeschool 82, Halstead 61

Heart of America League

Hutchinson Trinity 49, El Dorado 47 (Thursday)

Marion 55, Eureka 41

Moundridge 64, Lyons 36

Moundridge 52, Inman 25 (Thursday)

Remington 55, Douglass 37 (Thursday)

Sunrise Christian 64, Sterling 61

Other area scores

Canton-Galva 48, Little River 46 (OT)

McPherson Elyria Christian 67, Goessel 19

Sedan 56, West Elk 42 (Thursday)

Girls

City League

Bishop Carroll 58, East 50

Northwest 61, North 34

South 48, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 23

Southeast 63, West 17

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League

Andover 59, McPherson 44

Arkansas City 59, Winfield 26

Augusta 40, Abilene 33

Circle 55, Parsons 39 (Thursday)

Derby 58, Andover Central 41

Eisenhower 38, Maize 33

Hesston 67, Rose Hill 21

Hutchinson 50, Buhler 44

Hutchinson Trinity 46, El Dorado 38 (Thursday)

Independence 34, Mulvane 33 (Thursday)

Labette County 51, Collegiate 29 (Thursday)

Maize South 89, KC Washington 16

Valley Center 44, Andale 34

Wellington 55, Pratt 26 (Thursday)

Central Plains League

Garden Plain 44, Nickerson 27

Great Bend 59, Kingman 23

Great Bend 42, Conway Springs 35 (Thursday)

Hesston 58, Garden Plain 25 (Thursday)

Central Kansas League

Garden Plain 44, Nickerson 27

Halstead 55, Wichita Homeschool 26

Hesston 67, Rose Hill 21

Hesston 58, Garden Plain 25 (Thursday)

Sunrise Christian 50, Haven 46 (Thursday)

Wellington 55, Pratt 26 (Thursday)

Heart of America League

Eureka 57, Marion 24

Hutchinson Trinity 46, El Dorado 38 (Thursday)

Moundridge 53, Lyons 16

Moundridge 57, Inman 49 (Thursday)

Remington 55, Classical 32

Sunrise Christian 57, Sterling 29

Other area scores

Goessel 40, McPherson Elyria Christian 26

Little River 79, Canton-Galva 22

West Elk 52, Sedan 25 (Thursday)

