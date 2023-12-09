Kansas high school basketball scores: Find scores from Friday’s games in Wichita area
Find a complete listing of Kansas high school basketball game scores from the Wichita area from Friday, December 8.
Boys
City League
East 55, Bishop Carroll 41
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 78, South 44
Northwest 72, North 29
Southeast 58, West 50
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League
Abilene 63, Augusta 47
Andale 57, Valley Center 52
Andover Central 61, Derby 55
Arkansas City 65, Winfield 63 (OT)
Hesston 54, Rose Hill 32
Hutchinson 84, Buhler 57
Maize 57, Eisenhower 44
McPherson 70, Andover 61
Central Plains League
Garden Plain 48, Nickerson 36
Great Bend 81, Kingman 35
Central Kansas League
Concordia 66, Smoky Valley 43
Wichita Homeschool 82, Halstead 61
Heart of America League
Marion 55, Eureka 41
Moundridge 64, Lyons 36
Sunrise Christian 64, Sterling 61
Other area scores
Canton-Galva 48, Little River 46 (OT)
McPherson Elyria Christian 67, Goessel 19
Girls
City League
Bishop Carroll 58, East 50
Northwest 61, North 34
South 48, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 23
Southeast 63, West 17
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League
Andover 59, McPherson 44
Arkansas City 59, Winfield 26
Augusta 40, Abilene 33
Circle 55, Parsons 39 (Thursday)
Derby 58, Andover Central 41
Eisenhower 38, Maize 33
Hesston 67, Rose Hill 21
Hutchinson 50, Buhler 44
Maize South 89, KC Washington 16
Valley Center 44, Andale 34
Central Plains League
Garden Plain 44, Nickerson 27
Great Bend 59, Kingman 23
Central Kansas League
Garden Plain 44, Nickerson 27
Halstead 55, Wichita Homeschool 26
Hesston 67, Rose Hill 21
Heart of America League
Eureka 57, Marion 24
Moundridge 53, Lyons 16
Remington 55, Classical 32
Sunrise Christian 57, Sterling 29
Other area scores
Goessel 40, McPherson Elyria Christian 26
Little River 79, Canton-Galva 22
