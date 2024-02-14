Kansas high school teacher, 31, arrested; accused of having sex with 2 former students

A 31-year-old eastern Kansas high school teacher accused of having sex with two former students was arrested Tuesday.

Michael Vander Linden of Burlington, was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Linden is a teacher and coach at Burlington High School. KBI agents took him into custody at a Burlington address Tuesday night, the KBI said.

Coffey County property records show the address where the arrest took place is Linden’s home.

The school’s website shows that Linden teaches broadcasting, computer graphics, media tech, video game design, senior English and advanced theater.

He is also reportedly the director of the drama club and theater productions and is the wrestling and cross country coach, according to the school.

The arrest stems from a KBI investigation in June 2022 after the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office learned from a former student of Linden’s that she was allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship in 2012 and 2013 with Linden when she was a sophomore and he was a student teacher, the KBI said.

“The investigation led to a second former student who reported she also had sexual intercourse with Vander Linden on multiple occasions in 2013, when she was 15-years-old,” the KBI added.

Linden was booked into the Coffey County Jail following his arrest.