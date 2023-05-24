Kansas high school track coach arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against 2 juveniles

A longtime track coach at Paola High School was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of rape and other sex crimes involving two juveniles, according to police.

The coach, Chad D. Kelsey, 46, is suspected of raping one of the juveniles in 2022 and committing other sexual assaults before then, Capt. Eric Jenkins of the Paola Police Department said in a statement. Police were made aware of the allegations May 15 and discovered a second alleged juvenile victim.

Reached by phone, Jenkins said the case was ongoing and many details of the allegations were not being shared by police. He said the investigation had revealed a pattern of “grooming” behavior by Kelsey that, as of Wednesday, led investigators to believe there could be other sexual assault victims.

“If there are any other potential victims we want them to come forward and contact our investigators,” Jenkins said.

Paola, a city of about 5,700 people, is the county seat of Miami County. It is located about 45 miles south of Kansas City.

Miami County Attorney Colin Reynolds said in an email Wednesday that his office was reviewing the case and expected charges would be filed later in the week.

In a statement Wednesday, USD 368 School District Superintendent Matt Meek said Kelsey served as a substitute teacher one day during the current school year. He had been a track coach for the past 13 years and his position was “terminated” after the allegations came to light, Meek said.

“At this time, we are unaware of any allegations of misconduct as a part of any school related activities or on district property,” Meek said, adding that district officials “take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement.”

Meek said counselors would be available to students at Paola High. He also encouraged anyone with information or questions about the allegations against Kelsey to contact Paola police.

Paola police asked anyone with information to contact detective Zachary Mathies 913-259-3631.