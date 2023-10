Kansas high school volleyball: Find which teams are qualified to state tournament

Tickets to the Kansas high school state volleyball tournament are being punched on Saturday and Varsity Kansas has you covered with up-to-date information.

Below are the teams who are state qualifiers for next week’s KSHSAA state tournament, followed by results to all Wichita-area regional tournament brackets.

Kansas high school volleyball team state qualifiers

Class 6A volleyball state qualifiers

Blue Valley North (34-3)

Mill Valley (31-5)

Olathe Northwest (30-5)

Blue Valley West (28-9)

Washburn Rural (28-10)

Garden City (25-13)

Manhattan (23-14)

Maize (18-18)

Class 5A volleyball state qualifiers

Andover Central (36-1)

Maize South (35-3)

St. James Academy (32-4)

Topeka Seaman (33-6)

Lansing (28-7)

Spring Hill (31-8)

St. Thomas Aquinas (27-7)

Andover (26-8)

Class 4A volleyball state qualifiers

Clearwater (33-3)

Circle (31-5)

Andale (27-8)

McPherson (27-9)

Eudora (23-8)

Louisburg (24-14)

Holton (23-15)

Bishop Miege (19-17)

Class 3A volleyball state qualifiers

Regional finals still being played.

Class 2A volleyball state qualifiers

Regional finals still being played.

Class 1A Division 1 volleyball state qualifiers

Regional finals still being played.

Class 1A Division 2 volleyball state qualifiers

Regional finals still being played.

Wichita-area high school volleyball regional results

6A Washburn Rural regional

Derby, 25-9, 25-15. Semifinals: Washburn Rural def. Junction City, 25-10, 25-12; Derby def. Wichita Heights, 25-21, 25-16.

6A Garden City regional

Finals: Garden City def. Campus, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22. Semifinals: Garden City def. Wichita Southeast, 25-17, 25-17; Campus def. Topeka, 25-11, 25-22.

6A Wichita North regional

Finals: Maize def. Lawrence Free State, 25-18, 25-16. Semifinals: Lawrence Free State def. Wichita North, 25-9, 25-20; Maize def. Liberal, 25-14, 25-14.

6A Manhattan regional

Finals: Manhattan def. Wichita Northwest, 25-21, 25-22. Semifinals: Manhattan def. Dodge City, 25-15, 25-17; Wichita Northwest def. Wichita East, 25-21, 25-14.

5A Andover Central regional

Finals: Andover Central def. Bishop Carroll, 25-21, 25-22. Semifinals: Andover Central def. Arkansas City, 25-10, 25-19; Bishop Carroll def. Emporia, 25-22, 25-18.

5A Maize South regional

Finals: Maize South def. Valley Center, 25-14, 25-19. Semifinals: Maize South def. Salina South, 25-17, 25-16; Valley Center def. Topeka West, 25-21, 25-23.

5A Great Bend regional

Finals: Andover def. Great Bend, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23. Semifinals: Great Bend def. Salina Central, 25-16, 25-21; Andover def. Hays, 25-12, 25-20.

5A Topeka Seaman regional

Finals: Topeka Seaman def. Newton, 25-16, 25-15. Semifinals: Topeka Seaman def. Goddard Eisenhower, 25-21, 25-21; Newton def. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 25-19, 16-25, 32-30.

4A Clearwater regional

Finals: Clearwater def. Abilene, 25-15, 25-12. Semifinals: Clearwater def. Augusta, 25-13, 25-14; Abilene def. Concordia, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21. Play-in: Augusta def. Hugoton, 25-16, 25-12.

4A Circle regional

Finals: Circle def. Pratt, 25-9, 25-14. Semifinals: Circle def. Chapman, 25-6, 25-9; Pratt def. Scott City, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17. Play-in: Chapman def. Winfield, 25-17, 25-22.

4A Andale regional

Finals: Andale def. Clay Center, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18. Semifinals: Andale def. Buhler, 25-18, 25-14; Clay Center def. Mulvane, 25-17, 25-17.

4A Ulysses regional

Finals: McPherson def. Ulysses, 25-13, 25-17. Semifinals: Ulysses def. Wellington, 25-21, 25-21; McPherson def. Rose Hill, 18-25, 25-21, 25-11.