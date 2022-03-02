Kansas Highway Patrol officer pulled gun on KCK Rep. Coleman during traffic stop

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper pulled his gun on Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman after a brief pursuit on Interstate 70 last November, as the lawmaker got out of his vehicle holding a black object that turned out to be a cell phone, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.

The affidavit, signed by the trooper, provides new details about the Douglas County incident, which ended in the troubled Kansas City Democrat’s arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was eventually charged with two lesser traffic infractions.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment in April. The lawmaker was already facing domestic battery charges in Johnson County at the time of his arrest.

Coleman did not immediately respond to the Star’s request for comment.

The probable cause affidavit signed by Trooper Michael Hamilton said that around 1 a.m. on Nov. 27 Coleman was driving 91 miles per hour with half his car in the left shoulder of the I-70 westbound lanes near Lawrence.

After Hamilton turned on his warning lights and attempted to stop Coleman, the 21-year-old state representative continued for about a mile. He eventually turned on his hazard lights and exited the highway at McDonald Drive.

After stopping, Hamilton wrote, Coleman “abruptly” left his vehicle holding a black object Hamilton later learned was a phone. Hamilton drew his gun when he exited his patrol car, telling him to get back inside.

Instead, Hamilton wrote, Coleman put his phone on the ground and his hands in the air.

“Ok! Ok, man! Hands up! Don’t shoot! What do you want? What’s going on?” Coleman said, according to the affidavit.

Hamilton, concerned about Coleman’s “erratic” behavior, called for backup. Coleman, Hamilton wrote, ignored repeated orders to return to his vehicle or place his hands on the back of the car. Instead he walked in a circle with his hands above his head, Hamilton wrote.

Though Coleman was ultimately not charged for driving under the influence, the arrest prompted calls for his resignation from Republican and Democratic party leaders. The incident was cited in a subsequent Legislative complaint triggering an investigation to seek his removal from office.

Story continues

The 21-year-old has a long history of erratic and abusive behavior.

He is seeking diversion in Johnson County for a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly pushed, spit on and hit his brother before threatening to physically attack his grandfather in October.

The legislative committee formed to investigate Coleman, has so far taken no action. It’s the second time he has faced the prospect of expulsion from the Legislature. An investigative committee was formed following a complaint last year alleging a pattern of abusive behavior toward women.

Though lawmakers at the time found the allegations against Coleman — including physical abuse of an ex-girlfriend — to be credible, they took no action because the behavior occurred before he took office.

Since joining the House, however, Coleman has been arrested twice and was banned from the Kansas Department of Labor offices in Topeka after he berated a security guard.

Over the weekend, the Kansas Democratic Party suspended Coleman for two years over the allegations. The suspension bars Coleman from participating in party events or holding party office and says he won’t receive financial support from the state party.

Coleman is one of four Kansas lawmakers to face criminal charges over the last year but the only one to face a formal legislative investigation.

Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he allegedly kicked a student in the groin while substitute teaching. Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, led police on a chase the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Topeka while drunk. He pleaded guilty in October to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Rep. Suzi Carlson, a Clay Center Republican, is facing municipal charges for driving under the influence and failure to stay in a single lane after a January arrest.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to this article.