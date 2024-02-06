This Kansas House bill would block local governments from banning plastic bags and straws

Kansas legislators are again considering a bill designed to prohibit cities and counties from banning or placing taxes on single-use containers or charging fees for their use.

The bill includes such items as plastic grocery bags, plastic straws, takeout containers or single-use plastic utensils. The bill passed the Kansas House last year on a 72-51 vote, but the Senate referred it to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs and never took a vote on it.

Similar bills have been proposed for years, but House Bill 2446 is the first time it’s being considered as a city enacts a ban on single-use plastics. Lawrence’s ban on disposable plastic bags goes into effect on March 1, and the city is asking residents to use more reusable bags when shopping.

Retailers would have to use paper bags that contain at least 40% recycled paper.

A plastic Walgreens bag tangled in a tree in west Topeka.

If the Kansas Legislature passes the bill into law, Lawrence would have to remove its prohibition on plastics and no other city or county could adopt a similar regulation.

Though Lawrence’s ban only applies to plastics, HB 2446 would also prohibit bans on paper, cloth, foam, cardboard, metal or recycled material designed to transport foods or beverages.

Those supporting a ban on ordinance like what Lawrence did argued that limiting single-use plastics puts businesses in a municipality at a disadvantage compared to those who don’t have to adhere to a ban, that it complicates store’s supply chains and that the bans can be counterproductive — pointing to a recent study on New Jersey’s ban of plastic bags.

“While they had a 60% reduction in the use of plastic bags in New Jersey, the use of plastics has actually increased by three times because the multiple use that you’re buying from the store contain plastic, but it contains more plastics which actually has a higher carbon footprint to produce than single-use bags,” said Eric Stafford, vice president of governmental affairs for the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

Opponents of the bill spoke about how long it takes for plastics to degrade and its impact on the environment, the health impacts of microplastics in food and how the bill would limit the home rule of local communities. Some also highlighted how only one city has enacted such a ban and no others are considering it.

Jay Hall, deputy director for the Kansas Association of Counties, said it binds the hands of counties, which are required to regulate solid waste.

“This bill takes away a tool that counties would otherwise be able to use in their solid waste plan,” Hall said.

The Kansas League of Municipalities said House Bill 2446 would have a negligible fiscal impact on cities but would eliminate local government’s ability to tax plastic containers.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas House bill would block local governments from banning plastics