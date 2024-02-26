Kansas House and Senate pass bills reforming police seizure of private property

The Kansas House and Senate each passed their own versions of laws reforming civil asset forfeiture, the practice of police confiscation of property that’s allegedly involved in criminal activities.

The issue divides law enforcement agencies, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Attorney General’s Office supporting the bill, while statewide organizations representing police departments and sheriffs were opposed.

It also pitted municipalities, several of which testified opposing the bill, against conservative and liberal civil rights organizations like the Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Proponents argue that asset forfeiture is a valuable tool for law enforcement to neuter criminals’ ability to commit illegal activities, particularly for drug crimes. Opponents, however, say it’s an unfair process that deprives people of their property rights without adequate legal protections.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Tony Mattivi testifies before a legislative subcommittee on civil asset forfeiture in December. He wrote in support of a House version of a bill reforming civil asset forfeiture over a version in the Senate.

There are some differences between the two pieces of legislation. The KBI testified in favor of the House’s version, House Bill 2606, over Senate Bill 458.

“Most of the changes that Senate Bill 458 makes to the Act do an excellent job of balancing law enforcement’s need for such a tool and the desire of all of us to protect the due process rights of any potential claimants,” KBI director Tony Mativi said. “However, removing the ability of agencies to request federal adoption and granting the right to claimants for a jury trial tip the balance and could conceivably do more harm than good.”

The legislation is informed by a December report by the civil asset forfeiture advisory committee. It tracked instances of asset forfeiture over a three-year period between July 2019 and November 2023. It found that more than $23 million in property was seized during 2,000 police contacts in that timeframe.

The committee recommended the following:

Removing simple possession as a reason to seize assets.

Prohibiting seizing assets below a certain dollar amount.

Creating timelines that the seizing agency must meet or return the property.

Prohibiting pre-forfeiture waiver of rights, where people can sign over property to stop being detained.

Claimants to be able to request an early probably cause hearing, where a judge must agree there’s reason to believe the property was used in a crime.

Claimants can request proportionality hearing about if the forfeiture is proportional to the damage of the crime.

An automatic stay of discovery on property during a criminal case.

Making law enforcement liable for repayment of attorney fees if the claimant gets returned property.

“This bill is the eight recommendations that came out of that special committee,” said Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, the bill’s original sponsor.

Both bills passed their respective chamber with overwhelming support, passing unanimously in the House and by a 36-2 vote in the Senate.

