Here’s the Kansas Jayhawks’ depth chart for Saturday’s football game against Nevada

The Kansas Jayhawks play their first road game of the season Saturday.

After defeating Illinois 34-23 on Friday, Kansas travels to Reno to face Nevada (0-2).

The Jayhawks open as 28-point favorites over the Wolf Pack. Nevada is currently last in the Mountain West conference.

On Monday, Kansas released its third depth chart of the season. KU Cornerback Cobee Bryant and defensive lineman Austin Booker both received targeting penalties last game, so they will miss the first half of the game as their appeals werer denied.

KU’s starting offense

Quarterback

1. Jalon Daniels

2. Jason Bean

Running back

1. Devin Neal

2. Daniel Hishaw Jr. OR Dylan McDuffie OR Sevion Morrison OR Torry Locklin

Wide receiver

WR1 (X)

1. Lawrence Arnold

2. Tanaka Scott

WR2 (Z)

1. Quentin Skinner

2. Trevor Wilson

Slot

1. Luke Grimm

2. Doug Emilien

Tight end

1. Mason Fairchild

2. Trevor Kardell OR Jared Casey

Offensive line

Left tackle

1. Dominick Puni

2. Calvin Clements

Left guard

1. Armaj Reed-Adams

2. Spencer Lovell or Nolan Gorczya

Center

1. Mike Novitsky

2. Dre Doiron

Right guard

1. Michael Ford Jr.

2. Kobe Baynes

Right tackle

1. Bryan Cabeldue

2. Logan Brown

KU’s defensive starters

Defensive end

1. Hayden Hatcher

2. Austin Booker OR Patrick Joyner Jr.

Defensive tackle

1. Devin Phillips

2. Gage Keys OR Caleb Taylor

Defensive tackle

1. Tommy Dunn Jr. OR D.J. Withers

2. Kenean Caldwell

Defensive end

1. Jereme Robinson

2. Dylan Brooks OR Davion Westmoreland

Linebacker

1. Taiwan Berryhill Jr. OR JB Brown

Linebacker

1. Rich Miller

2. Cornell Wheeler

Hawk

1. Craig Young

2. Jayson Gilliom

Cornerback

1. Kalon Gervin

2. Cobee Bryant

Cornerback

1. Mello Dotson

2. Damarius McGhee OR Kwinton Lassiter

Safety

1. Kenny Logan Jr.

2. Jalen Dye

Safety

1. OJ Burroughs OR Marvin Grant

KU’s special teams starters

Kickoffs

1. Tabor Allen

2. Owen Piepergerdes

Placekicker

1. Seth Keller OR Owen Piepergerdes

Punter

1. Damon Greaves OR Grayden Addison

Long-snapper

1. Luke Hosford

2. Emory Duggar

Punt returner

1. Trevor Wilson

2. Luke Grimm

Kick returner

1. Kenny Logan Jr. OR Trevor Wilson OR Sevion Morrison

Holder

1. Grayden Addison

2. Reis Vernon