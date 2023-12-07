Kansas Jayhawks football team has reportedly identified its next offensive coordinator

Head coach Lance Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks football program is on the verge of hiring former Baylor Bears offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes as the next director of its offense, SI’s Ross Dellenger reported Thursday.

Grimes would presumably share the KU offensive coordinator job with Jim Zebrowski, whom Leipold recently promoted from quarterbacks coach to co-offensive coordinator.

Grimes (and Zebrowski) would replace Andy Kotelnicki, who recently departed KU to become Penn State’s offensive coordinator.

Grimes has history with two Big 12 schools. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator for Baylor. He served that role for the past three seasons but was fired in late November after Baylor finished 3-9 with the nation’s No. 70-ranked offense.

Before his tenure in Waco, Grimes was BYU’s offensive coordinator for three seasons.

In his first season with Baylor (2021), he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in Division I. He won FootballScoop’s Offensive Coordinator of the Year award that season after helping lead a significant turnaround in Waco: The Bears improved from two wins in 2020 — head coach Dave Aranda’s first season in Waco — to 12 victories in 2021.

Grimes’ offense was a primary reason for the about-face: Baylor went from running a league-worst ground game to being the Big 12’s best in that aspect in 2021. The Bears’ rush game ranked No. 14 overall that season, averaging 215.2 yards per game on 5.27 yards per carry.

During Grimes’ time at BYU, Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson was drafted in the first round by the New York Jets (2020). BYU’s offense finished third in scoring (43.5 points per game) the prior season and No. 7 in total offense (522.2 yards per game).

As a player, Grimes was an offensive lineman for UTEP (1987-90) — he played two years for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in 1987-88, when Reid coached the Miners’ offensive line.

Fun fact: Andy Reid coached Jeff Grimes, recently fired by Baylor and reported today by @RossDellenger to be the next OC for the Kansas Jayhawks, on UTEP's O-line (1987-88). Grimes was a finalist 2 years ago for the Broyles Award (top NCAA assistant coach). pic.twitter.com/wwxHEE4Vgf — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 7, 2023

Grimes has often coached offensive linemen during his career, which began when he was a grad-assistant for Rice, and then Texas A&M, in the mid 1990s.

Where has Jeff Grime coached previously?

Here is Grimes’ progression as a college coach during his lengthy career:

1995: Rice (graduate-assistant)

1996-97: Texas A&M (grad-assistant)

1998-99: Hardin–Simmons (offensive line)

2000: Boise State (offensive line)

2001-03: Arizona State (offensive line/run-game coordinator)

2004-06: BYU (offensive line)

2007-08: Colorado (asst. head coach /O-line/run-game coord.)

2009-12: Auburn (offensive line)

2013: Virginia Tech (offensive line)

2014-17: LSU (offensive line/run-game coordinator)

2018-20: BYU (offensive coordinator)

2021-23: Baylor (offensive coordinator/tight ends)