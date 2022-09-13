Kansas Jayhawks’ Lance Leipold asked about Nebraska coaching opening. His response

The first question at Kansas coach Lance Leipold’s weekly news conference Tuesday had to do with the sudden football head coach opening at Nebraska, where the 58-year-old Leipold worked for Frank Solich for three seasons.

Leipold, standing behind a podium, was asked by a reporter: “Have you seen and had any reaction to your name coming up on those lists at Nebraska?”

Leipold, who has KU off to a 2-0 start in his second season in Lawrence, responded: “I’m focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston. I appreciate you asking.”

Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired Sunday in the wake of the Cornhuskers’ 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph is interim coach for the Huskers.

ESPN and others have included Leipold’s name as a possible replacement for Frost. Leipold agreed to a one-year contract extension with KU before the season-opener against Tennessee Tech. He is under contract through the 2027 season. His initial deal was worth $16.5 million over six years. If Leipold leaves KU, he has a $5 million buyout clause in his contract. The total drops to $4 million if he leaves after Jan. 1, 2023.

Others mentioned as possible candidates for the Nebraska opening: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren, Illinois’ Bret Bielema, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Air Force’s Troy Calhoun, Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers, Charles Huff of Marshall and others.

It should be noted Leipold, who worked at Nebraska from 2001-03, was the first coach mentioned in a story on possible replacements Monday written by Sporting News’ Bill Bender.

KU, which is coming off a thrilling overtime win at West Virginia, travels to Houston on Saturday for a 3 p.m., kickoff against the 1-1 Cougars.