Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball awaits NCAA seed after losing Big 12 Tournament opener

The fifth-seeded Kansas women’s basketball team couldn’t bottle up a strong start, falling to fourth-seeded (and 21st-ranked) Oklahoma 80-68 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Now, the Jayhawks will await their name being called on Sunday Selection Sunday for the first time in nearly a decade.

“There’s a lot of things that can be celebrated with this group, whether it be the team or in particular individuals,” KU coach Brandon Schneider said afterward. “But I know that it stings today, and hopefully that will be fuel for not wanting to feel this very quickly in the NCAA Tournament.”

KU couldn’t have asked for a much better beginning Friday, as following an Ioanna Chatzileonti jumper, the Jayhawks led 13-3 in the game’s first three minutes while starting the contest 5-for-6 from the floor.

That hot shooting wouldn’t last. KU made just 2 of its final 14 attempts in the half, falling behind 45-32 as Oklahoma began to dominate the boards while getting its three-point shooting going.

The Sooners had 12 offensive rebounds in an up-tempo first half to the Jayhawks’ one, while also firing away unabashedly from three, making 8 of 24 perimeter tries in the first half alone.

Kansas Guard Aniya Thomas (5) takes a contested shot over Oklahoma defenders during the Women’s Big 12 Tournament game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners on March 11, 2022 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO

“I thought OU played with a lot more juice than us in the first half,” Schneider said. “You just can’t give a team 35 extra possessions. You get outrebounded 14 just in the first half, give up 18 offensive rebounds for the game ... that’s not a formula for winning.”

Zakiyah Franklin led KU with 15 points. Taiyanna Jackson added eight points, 12 rebounds and six blocks while also setting a new KU single-season record with 90 rejections.

KU, 20-9 overall, will learn its NCAA Tournament path at 7 p.m. Sunday during the women’s selection show. The Jayhawks, who will be making their first NCAA appearance since 2013, are a projected 9 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology.