Kansas juvenile facility employee charged with having sexual relations with teenager

Google Maps
Aarón Torres
·2 min read

A former corrections officer at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex has been arrested for allegedly having unlawful sexual relations with a teen at the prison.

Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, was booked into the Shawnee County Detention Center on Sunday evening, according to jail records. He was released Sunday night after posting a $50,000 bond.

He is charged with having unlawful sexual relations as a department of corrections employee with a victim who was 16 years old or older. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.

“The conduct is reprehensible,” Kansas Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda said in a statement. “His behavior does not represent the standards of the department nor the commitment of our departments workforce to protect our residents from harm.”

Cruz-Garcia was fired on Feb. 11 following an investigation after a staff member heard other residents at the correctional center talking about Cruz-Garcia and the victim, said Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Marquetta Atkins, the executive director of Progeny, an organization that advocates for juvenile justice reform, said the incident is just one example of the trauma young people in prisons face.

“From sexual abuse like this to other physical and mental abuses, the conditions within these facilities could not be farther from promoting healing and growth,” Atkins said in a statement. “It’s past time leaders stop funding the dehumanizing practice of locking up our children away from their families and communities, and redirect that funding into the services that will bring them real healing, including mental health services, quality education, and recreational opportunities.”

This is not the first time an employee at the facility has been criminally charged for their conduct.

In 2019, Kyle Rohr, the former superintendent of the facility, pleaded no-contest to disorderly conduct. Rohr was found guilty in 2018 by a municipal court after he was accused of grabbing and shoving a female employee.

Rohr was fired following his conviction.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Decision on whether Ethan Crumbley can move to juvenile facility expected next week

    A court hearing that happened this afternoon will help a judge determine if accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley remains in jail or is allowed to transfer to juvenile detention.

  • Kent police say suspicious calls supposedly from a Kent police officer are a scam

    Kent police say they have received calls from people reporting someone called them, and falsely claimed they are a Kent police officer.

  • One person killed, another hurt & there’s a search for armed, dangerous man, cops say

    In addition to a man who was killed and a woman who was injured, a young child was in the line of fire during a shooting, police said.

  • Second suspect charged with murder in fatal 2020 shooting of Des Moines woman

    Two men have now been charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of Catherine "Kaydee" Bobbitt.

  • What's behind Republican Matt Salmon's venomous attack on Arizona teachers?

    Matt Salmon, a Republican candidate for governor, who used to be a solid but rational conservative, has drowned his common sense in the Kari Lake.

  • Assembly unlikely to vote on plan for teen detention center in Milwaukee

    The facility would replace the Lincoln Hills Juvenile Prison 215 miles north west of Milwaukee

  • Will President Joe Biden eventually issue a pardon to Donald Trump?

    The former president is in trouble with the law over the handling of White House documents. If he is indicted, then what?

  • Sunday President Biden said he would meet "in principle" with Putin, U of M Public Policy professor unpacks tensions

    President Joe Biden said Sunday that he would agree to meet "in principle" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. University of Michigan Public Policy professor Javed Ali discusses the continuing crisis in Ukraine as Russia escalates its troop movement. Hilary Golston asks about the global markets, new satellite imagery and more.

  • Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward named team’s most improved player in 2021

    Pro Football Focus thinks CB Charvarius Ward was the #Chiefs' most improved player in 2021. Do you agree?

  • Grand Isle councilman accused of child sex crimes

    A Grand Isle councilman and former police officer was arrested Monday after being accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities said.

  • ‘Our community and department are in crisis.’ Police union doesn’t support chief Freddie Blackmon

    The president of Columbus’ Fraternal Order of Police said almost all of its members aren’t confident in Blackmon’s leadership abilities. Here’s more

  • Officials unveil first look at ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan

    Officials unveil first look at ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Like Sundial Growers Were Wilting Today

    What happened Marijuana stocks are quite an up-and-down asset class, with accent on the "down." That was their story on Tuesday, with many of the major titles falling in price. Canadian companies Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) declined by nearly 7%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.

  • Bettors refiling lawsuit for Kentucky Derby winnings following Medina Spirit disqualification

    After withdrawal of lawsuit, bettors refiling lawsuit for Kentucky Derby winnings following Medina Spirit's disqualification.

  • Bitcoin NOT Ideal for Cyber Crime - Marta Belcher, Filecoin Foundation Chair | Forkast.News

    Bitcoin was recently recovered by the FBI from the 'Colonial Pipeline' ransomware cyber criminals DarkSide, sparking privacy concerns around cryptocurrencies generally & Bitcoin in particular. Marta Belcher, general counsel of Protocol Labs, talks to Forkast's Angie Lau in depth about the issues this raises & the implications for civil society, data privacy, web 3.0 and the decline of cash. --- 00:00 Angie Lau intro, summary of Colonial Pipeline ransomware case 01:40 Marta Belcher interview proper begins --- Back in early May, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline forced the company to pay the hackers US$5 million in cryptocurrencies. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the FBI had successfully recovered US$2.3 million of the ransom in Bitcoin. Those who really understood Bitcoin — and blockchain technology’s digital trail of crumbs that led to the crypto’s recovery — were gobsmacked. What could those cybercriminals possibly have been thinking? Pioneering blockchain lawyer Marta Belcher — general counsel at Protocol Labs and special counsel to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy rights advocacy group — , says many people still do not realize that Bitcoin is not anonymous — it is pseudonymous. “You're having a public key recorded permanently on a ledger forever. And anyone can see that,” Belcher explained, in a video interview with Forkast.News. “The authorities can see that. In some ways, it's a shortcut for law enforcement.” Instead of something very traceable by the government, Belcher says having a truly decentralized device for finance is essential to privacy and civil liberties. “I like to think about this photo that I saw from the Hong Kong protests. There are these photos where there are these long lines at the subway stations because the protesters wanted to buy their train tickets using cash because they didn't want their electronic purchases to place them at the scene of the protest,” Belcher said. “That really underscores that a cashless society is a surveillance society and the importance of certain technologies that can enable anonymous transactions.” Belcher told Forkast.News that this is how anonymity can enhance civil liberties, and also why privacy coins — fully private and anonymous — matter. --- #WordOnTheBlock #MartaBelcher #Filecoin #ProtocolLabs #ColonialPipeline #DarkSide #CryptoNews #BlockchainNews #Crypto #ForkastNews #Privacy --- RECOMMENDED PLAYLISTS: Word On The Block: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMT-q2_LSNncbuoS_LGiuLz2 The Daily Forkast: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMRfYkVfu0Mg30_NmcV5Xnit --- ABOUT FORKAST.NEWS Forkast.News covers blockchain, DLT, cryptocurrency and other emerging technologies in a way that anyone can understand. We help you bridge the gap between the blockchain industry and the mainstream. From NFTs to enterprise blockchain platforms, smart contracts to altcoins, Bitcoin to DeFI and beyond; Forkast’s blend of insight, analysis & daily blockchain news keeps you on the cutting edge of the digital asset revolution and the wider digital economy it both supports and disrupts. ABOUT ANGIE LAU Angie Lau is editor-in-chief, CEO & founder of Forkast.News and host of ‘The Daily Forkast’. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, a respected thought leader in blockchain technology and a speaker at conferences around the world including the Forbes Summit, Binance Blockchain Week, Paris Blockchain Week Summit and the Asia Blockchain Summit. Before founding Forkast in July 2018, Angie anchored Bloomberg TV’s flagship morning show “First Up with Angie Lau” broadcast globally into 350 million homes, offices and trading floors. Angie’s TED Talk “I Am Not Supposed to Be Here” is now a TED-Ed lesson for its global audience of 6.7 million followers. ---

  • How Peter Dinklage's performance makes Joe Wright's 'Cyrano' feel new all over again

    Peter Dinklage's performance brings new life to the story of 'Cyrano.' Joe Wright's version is based on the musical by Erica Schmidt, Dinklage's wife.

  • Judge deals 12-year sentence to Las Cruces man convicted of molesting family member

    A judge did not accept the defense's argument for leniency. The judge instead called out what he described as "no remorse for this victim."

  • Texas governor orders agencies to investigate reports of transgender kids receiving gender-affirming care

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is ordering state agencies to investigate reports of transgender children receiving gender-affirming treatment as child abuse."Texas law imposes reporting requirements upon all licensed professionals who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, and provides criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse." Abbott wrote in a letter to the...

  • New Orleans Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate at Mardi Gras Ball

    LaToya Cantrell was caught singing karaoke maskless with two other maskless women in 100 short videos taken at the mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall.

  • ‘Kitchen chemist’ making homemade rocket fuel sends fireball through BYU dorm, cops say

    Students will be displaced after the first floor of the dorm building flooded, Utah police said.