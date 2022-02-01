Kansas lawmaker Suzi Carlson, arrested by Topeka police and accused of drunken driving, is a former judge

A Republican lawmaker and former judge was arrested in Topeka on suspicion of drunken driving, public records show.

Rep. Susan "Suzi" Carlson, R-Clay Center, was arrested Monday night by the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Department of Corrections booking reports show.

Carlson was booked into jail at around 11 p.m. Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration above 0.08 and failure to maintain a single lain. She was released at around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, with cash bonds of $1,000 on each charge.

Topeka Police said in a news release that an officer stopped a vehicle, driven by Carlson, for traffic violations in the area of SW 14th Street and South Topeka Boulevard, just blocks from the Statehouse. Officers who made contact with the driver said they suspected she might be under the influence.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Carlson, age 69, is a retired municipal court judge. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2018.

"We do not have any additional information right now, but we expect local law enforcement to provide more details once they’ve completed their review," House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, said in a statement.

Carlson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. She did not appear to be in her Statehouse office and an office assistant did not say whether she had been in the building Tuesday.

Carlson is the fourth lawmaker arrested in the past year. Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, was arrested on drunk driving after driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 last year; he pled no contest to charges related to the incident last year.

Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, Kan., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike in November but was ultimately only charged with two traffic infractions. He also is facing an allegation of domestic violence in Johnson County.

And Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, pled to three lesser charges stemming from an outburst while he was substitute teaching last April.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

