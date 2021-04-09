Kansas lawmakers act to limit mail voting, executive and judicial power over elections

Katie Bernard
·3 min read

Two bills that place new limits on advance voting and strip some authority over elections away from the executive and judicial branches are heading to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk.

The Kansas bills, HB 2183 and 2332, come as states nationwide advance changes to election law in response to unfounded reports of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

In Washington, the slender Democratic majority in the U.S. House passed legislation in early March to expand mail-in voting nationwide and establish same-day registration for federal elections.

The changes come even though the Kansas Secretary of State said that Kansas had a fair, secure election last year. Proponents say they are seeking to maintain that and prevent future issues.

House Bill 2332, dealing with executive and judicial power, passed 83-38 in the House and 2183 dealing with advance voting passed 80 to 42. The Senate passed both measures 27 to 8.

Republican lawmakers argue these are simple measures meant to ensure fair and secure elections.

“It’s electioneering, only it’s happening in someone’s living room,” said Rep. Pat Procter, a Fort Leavenworth Republican. “If we can’t be sure that the ballots cast at home have the same rules applied to them as the ballots cast at the election box then we have destroyed the credibility of the election.”

But Democrats, pointing to the lack of evidence of voter fraud and security issues, say the laws needlessly make voting harder for Kansans.

“We should not make it illegal to be a good neighbor,” said Rep. Brett Parker, an Overland Park Democrat. “It should not be the business of this chamber to make it more difficult to vote or to make it a crime to help your neighbors.

“Everything you’re worried about that sounds scary is already a felony.”

The bills were changed slightly from the versions approved in the Senate last week. Most notably, a panel of House and Senate members softened a measure that made returning more than five advance ballots on behalf of other Kansans a felony.

In response to concerns that the bill would punish good neighbors and make it harder for the elderly and disabled to vote, the panel amended the bill to allow for 10 ballots to be returned and softened the penalty to a class B misdemeanor.

“Some people thought that was not enough; some people thought they really shouldn’t have to carry any so I think the movement from five to 10 is going to help everybody,” said Assistant Senate Majority Leader Larry Alley.

House Bill 2332 prohibits the executive and judicial branches of government from creating election laws. It also prevents the Secretary of State from entering into consent decrees with a court without legislative approval.

The measures follow two pivotal decisions in the 2020 elections.

One was the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to extend the due date for mail ballots. The other was a consent decree entered into by the Georgia secretary of state to establish standards for checking signatures on ballots. A lawsuit alleged that ballots of Black voters were being disproportionately disqualified.

The bill also creates disclosure requirements for organizations distributing information about mail-in voting and mandates the Secretary of State to maintain residential addresses in addition to mail addresses of voters. It also creates new election tampering crimes.

The residential address requirements follow an election fraud charge brought against former U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins who listed his home address as a UPS store.

House Bill 2183 focuses largely on mail-in voting. It limits who is permitted to return a mail-in ballot for another person and makes it a misdemeanor for one person to return more than 10 mail-in ballots. The measure also requires the signature on a mail ballot to match the signature election officials have on file, creating a potential for votes to be discarded, and bans the Secretary of State from extending mail-in vote deadlines.

The bill also makes it illegal to backdate a postmark on a ballot and bars election offices from accepting money from any entity other than the state for administering elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Wednesday expanding early voting in Kentucky, a rare display of bipartisan cooperation in the heart of Trump country at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures. The bill's GOP sponsors and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams joined him at the signing ceremony. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century.

  • Japan imposes new virus measures in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

    Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics. Japan's national vaccination drive has lagged and most people in the capital still have not been inoculated as infections have surged. The raised status announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will allow Tokyo's governor to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, along with punishments for violators and compensation for those who comply.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Sean Miller out at Arizona, NIL rules, worst college towns in America

    After 12 seasons, Arizona has finally parted ways with embattled head coach Sean Miller. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde pick his likely replacement while lambasting the current trend of hiring under-qualified alumni for open positions.   A recent report from Sportico highlighted the absurd amounts of money college football coaches make from side hustles. The guys have a deep discussion on name, image and likeness rules and how they will affect college athletics as a whole.  What started as a simple ranking of group of 5 college towns on Twitter turned into an all-out assault on a few American cities. Pat, Pete and Dan join in on the fun. 

  • Records: Kansas lawmaker's blood alcohol twice legal limit

    A powerful Kansas lawmaker accused of drunken driving had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit and taunted the Highway Patrol officer who arrested him last month for allegedly speeding the wrong way on an interstate, according to documents released Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces five counts, including a felony fleeing to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge stemming from the Wichita Republican's arrest March 16 on Interstate 70 in Topeka.

  • Tommy Fleetwood aces 16, only the 32nd hole in one in Masters history

    Tommy Fleetwood carded just the 32nd ace in Masters history at the par-3 16th.

  • Space Force acquisitions and launch division will be based in L.A. area

    The Los Angeles Air Force Base's Space and Missile Systems Center in El Segundo will become the headquarters of the Space Force's Space Systems Command.

  • Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

    A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the Senate on Thursday to investigate the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strain tensions between President Jair Bolsonaro and the judiciary. The order by Justice Luis Roberto Barroso for a Senate probe came only minutes after the whole court upheld the power of local authorities to prevent churches and other houses of worship from opening.

  • Body positive influencers say they don't blame Khloe Kardashian for wanting to remove an unedited photo

    Body positive activists told Insider keeping the post up could have been helpful, but Kardashian shouldn't be demonized: "She's not there yet."

  • LA Sheriff: Excessive speed caused Tiger Woods' crash

    LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shares latest details on the golf pro's accident on 'Your World'

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Masters betting guide: Top value picks for victory at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters is underway and there are several golfers who have a good chance at winning while providing plenty of betting value.

  • UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Morning Herald said. The first 300,000 British-made doses landed at Sydney airport on February 28 – a month after the European Commission adopted curbs on the export of vaccines produced in the EU, the newspaper said. Another large batch arrived on an Emirates passenger plane in March, well after Italy and the European Commission formally blocked an application by AstraZeneca to ship 250,000 doses to Australia, it added.

  • EU ministers fail to agree on AstraZeneca policy in 'exasperating' meeting

    Italy and Spain have moved to restrict the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s, while health ministers failed Wednesday to agree a joint EU policy despite fresh advice from the bloc’s medicines regulator on potential links to blood clotting. EU ministers held a meeting after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) revealed findings from an ongoing review of the vaccine, but were unable to translate the regulator’s advice into a common approach regarding which age groups should be targeted. Germany previously restricted the use of the jab to the over-60s, while Belgium and France will stick to its over-55s bracket. Finland and Sweden have a higher cut-off point with the over-65s and Denmark will continue with its total ban pending an inquiry. According to EU diplomats, the meeting of health ministers was "exasperating" as no consensus was possible. EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that "the AstraZeneca experience shows that our pharmacovigilance system works. But it’s essential that we follow a coordinated approach. We must speak with one voice to improve public trust in vaccinations."

  • 35 celebrities you didn't know were related to royals

    Thandiwe Newton, whose name means "beloved" in Shona, is a Zimbabwean princess. She's not the only celebrity with royal lineage.

  • Covid infections in Canada edge closer to US rate

    A surge means cases per capita could soon surpass US levels for the first time in the pandemic.

  • ‘Jan. 6 changed everything’: Will Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing?

    Police adopt a military-like stance in the wake of security failures during the Capitol riot, at odds with calls to "defund the police."

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.