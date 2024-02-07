Kansas lawmakers debate Texas border fight

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The conflict at the southern border is stirring a heated debate at the Kansas statehouse.

The Kansas House of Representatives took up a resolution, calling on the Governor to send troops to Texas on Tuesday.

“It’s clear that the federal government has failed in its responsibility under the U.S. Constitution to defend the state’s from invasion,” Representative Pat Proctor, R-Fort. Leavenworth said.

Proctor carried the resolution, HR 6035, calling on the state to stand with Texas. According to the resolution, it affirms state sovereignty and supports Texas in its efforts to combat illegal immigration.

“This is an invasion… this is an invasion,” Proctor emphasized.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle weighed in on the fight for control at the border. Republicans are siding with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who’s opted to install wire on the border to curtail illegal crossings.

This sparked a conflict with the federal government. Federal officials argued that the move prevented them from reaching migrants in distress.

Some Kansas Republicans believe the federal government has not done enough to help the Lone-Star state secure the border.

“The legislation is there… the statutes are there… they have not done it, so it’s our turn,” Representative Michael Murphy, R-Sylvia, said.

The Republican-led push received pushback from some Democrats. They believe the practices initiated by Texas, like setting up razor wire along the border, are inhumane.

“Frankly, I’m appalled at some of the political games that we play with people’s lives,” Representative Angela Martinez, D-Wichita said. “I support the humane treatment of people… I support the responsible handling of this migrant crisis… but, I cannot support this resolution.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly indicated that she believes this is a federal issue, in an interview with Nexstar’s Kansas Capitol Bureau last week. Other House Democrats are also echoing that sentiment.

“It is the responsibility of the United States Congress and the President to protect our borders,” Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita said.

The Kansas House is expected to take final action on the resolution on Wednesday. The Senate is also expected to take up a similar resolution this week.

