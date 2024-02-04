Kansas lawmakers introduce several bills advocates say could lower voter turnout

The Kansas Legislature is focusing on issues of election integrity for the third year straight after unfounded allegations of widespread fraud circulated after the 2020 presidential election.

So far, seven bills that would limit advanced voting, increase verification processes and ban ranked-choice voting have been heard in either the House Committee on Elections or the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs. The breakneck pace on election bills has been common over the past couple years.

“We come back to the Legislature in 2021 and it is off to the races," said Davis Hammet, president of the voter advocacy group Loud Light. "Where I would have maybe three or four election bills a year, it was like three to five election bills a week, all voter suppression bills all over the place on what they’re impacting, attacking every part of the election system.”

The chipping away at alternative means of voting — like early in-person voting, mail-in ballots and increased barriers — come despite the insistence of Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab that Kansas elections are secure and the lack of evidence found to support claims of mass fraud.

An investigation by now-Attorney General Kris Kobach, while serving as secretary of state, claimed to have proof of more than 100 cases of non-citizen voting. Only one person was charged after an investigation.

Twelve other people were charged for duplicate voting in Kansas and another state.

Early voting would be limited in Kansas if HB 2512 passes

Kansas law allows people to vote early until the noon the day before an election after receiving an advanced voting ballot. Counties are allowed to start accepting votes up to 20 days before an election, but it varies locally.

House Bill 2512, however, would end early in-person voting on the Sunday before an election. Clay Barker, general counsel for the Kansas secretary of state, remained neutral on the bill and said it was mostly a resource debate on what counties can accommodate on a weekend.

Some smaller communities with fewer staff may welcome the shorter timeframe as they prepare for the election, said Harvey County Clerk Rick Piepho, who added that it’s a popular time to vote.

“About 10% of our total in-person voters vote in that four-hour period on Monday,” Piepho said, referring only to early-in person votes in his county.

Further restrictions were proposed for counties sending advanced ballots to voters in Senate Bill 366. Under the bill, voters would have to request an application for an advanced ballot and counties would be prohibited from pre-writing portions of it, such as the name and address of the voter.

Legislators backing the bill said counties can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars mailing prefiled applications to voters, while supportive citizens claimed mail-in voting is more susceptible to fraud.

Piepho said the cost of advanced ballot applications may offset the cost of staffing polling locations and that it reduces the potential for errors when translating written applications into the digital voter registry.

The legislation wouldn’t prohibit third-party advocacy groups or political parties from mailing voters prefiled applications for mail ballots, a practice legislators attempted to end in 2021 with House Bill 2332. State courts agreed to a permanent injunction after finding the effort unconstitutional.

Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, said the legislation could affect voters during weather events that keep people inside and relegates the ability to send prefilled applications to less-credible third parties.

HB 2516 would increase signatures required by Independent candidates

Independent candidates for any statewide office in Kansas can get on ballots with a petition signed by at least 5,000 qualified Kansas voters, but that minimum could be quadrupled under House Bill 2516. The bill wouldn’t affect the four parties that are established in the state: Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and No-Labels.

Independent candidates have to gather all the signatures 180 days after getting their first signature. The steep increase would make it more burdensome to run as an Independent than it would be to set up a new political party, such as No-Labels, which had to gather signatures equal to 2% of the turnout in the most recent gubernatorial election.

During the last gubernatorial election, Dennis Pyle, I-Hiawatha, ran as an Independent, getting about 2% of the vote total. If the 2% of voters supporting Pyle instead supported the Republican nominee Derek Schmidt, Schmidt still would've fallen 1,800 votes short of unseating Kelly.

Kansas showing no signs of going to ranked-choice voting

Currently, neither the state of Kansas nor any counties or municipalities are seeking to move to a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters ranks their candidate choices. Advocates say the system helps select candidates who are most favorable to a wide swath of voters, while opponents say it can benefit people who would otherwise lose their races.

Debate in committee ranged on whether the system can be implemented without complicating the voting process, the cost of implementing new voting systems and whether the state should infringe on a municipality or county implementing its own voting systems in local elections. Alaska and Maine have adopted ranked-choice voting, as well 60 cities.

The state explored ranked-choice voting in a 2017 interim election committee, which declined to do anything with regard to the voting system.

“After a full day’s testimony with way more information and way more expertise than what could possibly be presented here today, their conclusion was to not do anything,” Hammet told the committee.

Kansas lawmakers considering other election bills

Other bills regulating elections have been introduced but not heard, and include such provisions as considering all remote ballots provisional until they’re verified by election officials, imposing restrictions on people delivering multiple ballots for other voters and establishing a citizens review board to investigate citizen complaints about electoral conduct and procedures.

Hammet said the focus on restricting access to voting can be frustrating as a voting rights advocate, especially as there are real vulnerabilities in the electoral system that could be addressed.

He pointed out how the voter registration system would benefit from such policies as same-day voter registration as a safety measure against cyberattacks. With his testimony during bills, though, Hammet often points out that proposed legislation isn’t responsive to actual issues in the voting process.

“There are so many of these bills and we don't know what problem they're trying to address. And there's so many of them happening so rapidly,” Hammet said. “It's a risk that things slip through that people don't think about.”

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Advocates: Kansas lawmakers weigh bills that could lower voter turnout