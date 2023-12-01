Kansas leaders are making the right decision to redesign license plates with public input

Nearly a week after announcing Kansas would be rolling out a new design for the standard license plates, Gov. Laura Kelly changed course.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jack Harvel and Jason Alatidd report public outcry against the simple yellow design has led to governor to seek a new design with the opportunity for public input.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate,” Kelly said in a statement. “I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit — I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license.”

The state sought to phase out the current embossed plates due to safety concerns, saying that they are difficult to read after a couple years on the road. The proposed plates featured a wheat-yellow background with black and midnight blue text.

Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions Tuesday about her decision to spike the new Kansas license plate design and start again with public input.

The phrase “to the stars” is adorned at the bottom of the plate in tribute to the Kansas state motto “ad astra per aspera.”

It’s fair to say this design wasn’t spectacular. Some critics saying it looked too similar to the famous yellow New York plates or too similar in color to the University of Missouri.

Perhaps officials simply played it too safe or focused too much on readability. But there’s no escaping the fact the design also didn’t represent our state well. A license plate can often be a first impression for others who encounter Kansans on the road.

We need a plate that puts our best foot forward showcasing what Kansas has to offer. So let’s get one.

We also recognize the design needs to be clean and readable. That is important and necessary, but let's make sure there's something identifiable with Kansan incorporated. Maybe a stalk of wheat or a sunflower. Perhaps a buffalo or a meadowlark.

It doesn’t have to be elaborate — some of the best designs are simple. Think about how iconic Colorado’s green and white mountain plates are. The new design just has to evoke Kansas pride.

Kudos to the governor for recognizing the need to rethink and retool. We hope the new options generated are presented can accomplish this goal. We think the state will be better off and its drivers can do so with pride.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas leaders right to redesign license plates with public input