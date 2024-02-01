Kansas legislators scheduled for pay raise in 2025 after Senate effort to block it fails

The Kansas Senate could get a pay raise after a resolution to reject a planned increase for legislators fell short by just three votes.

That's about $6,000 per session per legislator, but the Kansas Legislative Research Department found that after subsistence and allowances, most legislators were making about $23,500. The legislative pay rate hasn't changed since 2008.

Leaders in both chambers get additional money, ranging from $7,200 to $14,000 a year.

Without introducing a resolution, a member of the Kansas House or Senate would have their pay bumped to $43,000 per year in 2025. The House Substitute of Senate Bill 229 established a legislative compensation commission whose recommendations would be accepted barring a resolution like the one introduced in the Senate. If no action was taken within 30 days of the session's start, it couldn't be challenged.

The resolution failed with 21 members voting yes on the resolution to not to increase rates, three voting to raise rates as planned, 12 present members passed and four were absent. The Senate needed 24 affirmative votes to stop pay raises.

Thirteen Republicans, two Democrats and the Senate's lone Independent voted not to increase their own pay, and only three Republicans voted to continue ahead with pay raises. Four Republicans and eight Democrats passed on voting for the resolution.

The commission, which isn’t staffed by legislators to avoid conflicts of interest, met four times in 2023 before accepting and submitting a report. It included built-in pay raised to coincide with the percent change in wages for employees across Kansas.

Legislators would also get pay raises outside of session, with the report recommending $172 per day rate in addition to their base pay. The per-diems allowed — which cover travel, food and lodgings — wouldn’t have changed under the bill.

Kansas pays their legislators less than about two-thirds of states, including most states bordering Kansas. Proponents for increased legislative pay say it helps attract and retain people who aren’t wealthy or retired into the legislature.

With the Senate failing to approve the resolution, the pay raises are still scheduled unless further action is taken by the House and Senate.

