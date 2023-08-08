Kansas man, 46, shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy after domestic disturbance

A Kansas man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer responding to a domestic disturbance in a western Kansas town on Tuesday.

He identified as 46-year-old Jesse Nicholls of Ransom, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release said.

The Ness County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls of an armed man making threats. Deputies tracked the calls to a home at 207 S. Vermont in Ransom, the release said.

A deputy talked to the man over the phone and he was convinced to leave the home, according to the release.

The man stepped out into the front yard and put a pistol down after being instructed by deputies. He then “picked it up and fired toward the ground,” the release said.

“Immediately upon Nicholls’ firing of weapon, a deputy from the Ness County Sheriff’s Office fired multiple times striking Nicholls,” according to the release.

Nicholls was taken to Grisell Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. No deputies were injured in the shooting, the KBI said.