Kansas man accused of threatening to make bombs, do mass shooting at Nashville Pride event

A 25-year-old Kansas man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to commit a violent attack on a Tennessee pride event.

Joshua Hensley of Hoisington faces two counts of transmitting an interstate threat related to Facebook comments he made on a post for the upcoming Nashville Pride event, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

In an April 26 comment, Hensley allegedly threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event,” according to the indictment. It also claims that in another comment posted on the same day, he threatened to “commit a mass shooting.”

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” U.S. Attorney Henry Leventis said in the release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

If convicted, Hensley, who also goes by the name “Josh Echo,” according to the release, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

The Nashville Pride event is scheduled for June 24-25.