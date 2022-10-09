Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials

A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.

When the argument became physical, one brother allegedly stabbed the other in the leg, Kelly said. The victim was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located and arrested the suspect, who is being held in Miami County Jail, Kelly said.

The incident remains under investigation.