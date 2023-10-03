Kansas man arrested, booked into jail in rape, murder of 5-year-old girl in Topeka

A 25-year-old Kansas man was arrested and booked into a jail for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child in Topeka on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Police responded to a medical call just before 6 p.m. Monday at the Dillon’s fuel pumps at 2010 S.E. 29th St. in southeast Topeka, Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist with the Topeka Police Department, said in a news release.

Arriving officers found members of the Topeka Fire Department attempting to provide life-saving measures to the child. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Nichols said.

The child was identified Tuesday morning as Zoey Felix of Topeka.

Investigators determined that the child’s death was suspicious and identified a suspect, Nichols said.

The man, who investigators said knew the girl, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail on suspicion of first-degree of felony murder and rape of a child that is younger than 14 years old.

He was being held on a $2 million bond.

Although the man has been identified, The Star is withholding naming him until formal charges are filed.

Because of the ongoing investigation, no further additional information was available, Nichols said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to email tellpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.