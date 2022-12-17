Kansas man arrested in connection with kidnapping of 14-year-old Arkansas girl

A Kansas man was arrested for the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Arkansas early last month.

The White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas contacted Wichita Police in Kansas shortly after midnight on Wednesday to report that the girl who had been missing since early November had been seen with a man at a convenience store in Wichita and that she was later seen leaving with him in a vehicle.

The man was identified by officials as David Roark, 35, who also had two outstanding warrants from Kentucky.

Investigators with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered that Roark may have been staying at a property in the 1800 block of North Litchfield in Wichita.

Roark was arrested by Wichita Police as he attempted to leave the house. Police then searched the home and found the missing girl inside a closet.

The suspect and the victim were transported to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit for interviews.

After the interviews, police determined that additional crimes occurred in Wichita.

Roark has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated indecent liberties, child abuse and criminal restraint in connection with the girl's abduction. He was also charged with the two Kentucky warrants.