Kansas man arrested in Joplin motel district on drug charges

Sep. 3—A 35-year-old man from Galena, Kansas, is facing two felony drug possession counts after being arrested Wednesday night in Joplin in possession of an array of controlled substances.

Capt. Will Davis said Kurtis S. Shaffer initially refused to exit his vehicle as requested by an officer who stopped him in the 3400 block of South Range Line Road for a license plate violation.

Shaffer subsequently was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued by the state of Colorado and was taken into custody and his vehicle towed and searched, Davis said.

The search turned up five bags containing 26.5 grams of methamphetamine, another 2.6 grams of cocaine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and 19 pills, Davis said. He was charged Thursday with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in addition to having the out-of-state warrant served on him.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.