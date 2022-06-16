Kansas man arrested for murder after bodies of missing girlfriend, daughter are found

A Kansas man has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and daughter in Ford County on Thursday, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release.

Authorities booked Michael Peterson, 31, of Spearville, after the bodies of his girlfriend and daughter were found. His girlfriend was 31-year-old Kayla Vasquez; his daughter, 4-year-old Aaliyah Vasquez, the release said.

Around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Ford County Sheriff’s office received a call and went to a home at 203 W. Avenue B in Spearville. Peterson spoke with officers and reported that his girlfriend and daughter were missing, the release said.

While in the home, officers saw evidence that led them to think a crime may have occurred there. The Ford County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to help investigate, and a search began for Vasquez and Aaliyah.

Authorities found the body of Vasquez around 4:15 a.m. Thursday in rural Ford County; Aaliyah’s body was found around 5:40 a.m. in Kinsley. Peterson was arrested around 7:35 a.m., according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call KBI at 800-572-7463 or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501.