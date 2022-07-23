Kansas man’s body found in field five weeks after his home was set on fire: police

A 44-year-old Salina man who was reported missing last month after his trailer was set on fire has been found dead in rural Ellsworth County, the Salina Police Department said Saturday.

Nathan Philip Thompson’s death is being ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, a person’s body was found in a rural Ellsworth County field. Officers found “human remains in an extreme state of decomposition,” according to a SPD news release. The cause of death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner on Thursday. The day after that, a forensic odontologist used dental records to identify the remains as Thompson.

On June 18, SPD asked for tips in finding Thompson after his trailer home was found on fire on June 13. Firefighters determined it was arson, the SPD said. Police suspected foul play was involved in his disappearance. Neighbors said they hadn’t seen Thompson in a week. Thompson also didn’t show up for a court hearing on June 14.

Four days after the June 18 news release, police said they found a van they believe was used in Thompson’s disappearance.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the case or the van or has been in contact with Thompson since June 1 to call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-8477.