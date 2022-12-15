Kansas man charged with 2019 child sex assault on Menominee Indian Reservation

A 54-year-old man formerly from Keshena has been charged in federal court with the sexual assault of a child yuou12 years old on the Menominee Indian Reservation in 2019.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Gerald L. Pamaska Jr., currently living in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Pamaska is charged with aggravated sexual abuse for the incident, which occurred on or about July 25, 2019.

If convicted, Pamaska faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the FBI. It was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Man charged in with 2019 child sex assault on Menominee reservation