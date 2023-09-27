Kansas man charged in killing of woman whose body was found in rural Labette County

Prosecutors have charged a southeastern Kansas man with murder in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a Labette County field on Sunday.

Derrick Curry, 53, of Parsons, was first arrested Monday and booked in the Labette County Jail on suspicion of destroying evidence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday, the KBI said Curry now faces charges in the death of 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell, also of Parsons and an acquaintance of Curry’s.

Deputies with the Labette County Sheriff’s Office were called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a body discovered in a rural part of the county, which is roughly 150 miles southwest of Kansas City.

Investigators with the KBI processed the crime scene and determined the case was a homicide. Authorities learned Caldwell had last been seen Sunday morning.

On Monday and Tuesday, detectives executed search warrants for Curry’s apartment and vehicle. An arrest warrant was obtained late Wednesday morning and served while Curry remained in the county jail.

The second-degree murder charge Curry faces is classified as a severity level 1 person felony, which carries a maximum penalty of nearly 55 years in prison under Kansas law.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Curry as of Wednesday.

