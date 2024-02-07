Kansas man charged after pursuit

Feb. 6—A Kansas man was arrested and charged after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended near the front gates of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.

Records show Ramone Antuane Newman, 34, of Olathe, Kansas, was charged Monday with felony counts of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, running a roadblock, and a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Pittsburg County Jail records show Newman was being held Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.

An affidavit filed in the case states officers from the McAlester Police Department attempted to stop Newman on U.S. 69 after he was clocked by radar going 83 mph in a 65-mph zone.

The officer then lost sight of the SUV Newman was driving with other officers stopping the vehicle on the service road on the west side of U.S. 69 before Newman fled from the stop, the affidavit states.

MPD Officer Richard Bedford wrote in his report he positioned his vehicle in front of the SUV in an attempt to stop the vehicle with Newman going around his patrol vehicle and getting back on U.S. 69 travelling south.

A trooper from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over the pursuit near U.S. 69 and Frink Road with the trooper observing something thrown from the vehicle near West Chambers Road and U.S. 69, the report states.

Bedford wrote the pursuit went north on the Indian Nations Turnpike with OHP conducting a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver that spun the SUV into center wall. The SUV stopped momentarily before continuing north on the turnpike before turning back south in a grassy field near the turnpike's rest area, the affidavit states.

The pursuit came back onto U.S. 69 where officers from the Savanna Police Department were not able to deploy stop sticks in time. Newman continued south on U.S. 69 before making an abrupt turn to travel north on the highway with SPD officers successfully deploying stop sticks, the report states.

According to the report, Newman took the exit towards the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant with officers observing two McAAP security vehicles attempting to block entry into the base. The SUV then turned onto the truck entrance road before attempting to make a turn in a grassy area.

Bedford wrote a McAlester patrol vehicle struck the vehicle in an attempt to stop the vehicle with the SUV then hitting the front of Bedford's vehicle before the Newman stopped and was placed into custody.

The affidavit states a search of the area near U.S. 69 and West Chambers Road found a handgun with marijuana and ammunition found inside the SUV.