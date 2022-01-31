Kansas man charged with threatening Biden held in Washington County jail

WASHINGTON — A Kansas man who was traveling to Washington was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center in Hagerstown on charges of threatening President Joe Biden, authorities said.

A court filing in the case said Scott Merryman, 37, of Independence, Kansas, phoned police in his hometown on Tuesday and told them that he was going to the nation's capital to see the president.

In a telephone interview with a U.S. Secret Service agent on Wednesday, Merryman said that God told him to go to Washington to cut off "the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation," the filing states.

Merryman denied in the interview that Biden was the serpent, though in a Facebook post he identified the president as the "AntiChrist" and said "he will suffer a fatal head wound." Merryman added, "I'll deal that blow in Christ's name."

Another Secret Service agent located Merryman at the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Hagerstown. The agent searched Merryman and found three rounds of ammunition and a spotting scope, but no gun or other weapons, according to the court document.

On Thursday, Merryman called the White House switch board and threatened Biden, the document says.

The criminal complaint calling for his arrest on the federal charges was filed Friday.

According to online court records, Merryman also faces Maryland charges of illegal possession of ammunition in a case filed Friday and resisting/interfering with arrest and disorderly conduct in a case filed Thursday.

Those charges were filed by Maryland State Police. The investigating trooper was unavailable to comment further Monday morning.

Herald-Mail reporter Mike Lewis and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

