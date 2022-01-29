Kansas man charged with threatening Biden's life

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

A Kansas man has been charged with threatening President Biden's life, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by the Daily Beast.

Driving the news: Scott Merryman, a construction contractor, allegedly claimed that God told him to travel to the White House and "cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ," according to an affidavit filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • When Secret Service agents apprehended him in Hagerstown, Maryland, earlier in the week, they found no weapons but a loaded magazine containing three rounds of .45 ammunition and a spotting scope, which Merryman allegedly said was for "doing recon," per the complaint.

  • "I’m coming for his bitch ass sleepy Joe," Merryman allegedly told an agent. "I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories