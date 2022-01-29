Kansas man charged with threatening Biden's life

A Kansas man has been charged with threatening President Biden's life, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by the Daily Beast.

Driving the news: Scott Merryman, a construction contractor, allegedly claimed that God told him to travel to the White House and "cut off the head of the snake/anti-Christ," according to an affidavit filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

When Secret Service agents apprehended him in Hagerstown, Maryland, earlier in the week, they found no weapons but a loaded magazine containing three rounds of .45 ammunition and a spotting scope, which Merryman allegedly said was for "doing recon," per the complaint.

"I’m coming for his bitch ass sleepy Joe," Merryman allegedly told an agent. "I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me."

