Kansas man fires multiple rounds into Wichita club, killing one man and injuring five women: police

A Kansas man opened fire on a club in Wichita in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he was kicked out, wounding six people and killing a 34-year-old father of two, police said.

Keshawn Dawson, 23, was asked to leave the Enigma Club & Lounge around midnight after getting in a fight, but returned a short time later and fired multiple rounds through the club's windows and front door, Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stephens said at a news conference.

Preston Spencer, 34, suffered a fatal wound to his torso. Five women aged 22 to 40 also suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Spencer was a married father of two and had just celebrated his son's fifth birthday last week, according to his Facebook page.

Police are now searching for Dawson, who is a convicted felon prohibited by law from owning a gun, and was wanted at the time of the shooting on two felony arrested warrants.

He fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, which someone else was driving.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and used technology to identify Dawson as the shooting suspect, Stephens said.

"We’re still looking into the victims’ relationship, if there was any relationship, with the suspect at all," he said.