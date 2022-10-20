Kansas man found guilty of striking neighbor in head with hammer during ongoing feud

A 41-year-old Lansing, Kansas, man was found guilty last week of aggravated battery after attacking a neighbor with a hammer during an ongoing feud at outside his home, according to the Leavenworth County attorney’s office.

Austin M. Davis pleaded no contest and was found guilty to the felony charged Friday in Leavenworth County District Court, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The charge stems from a disturbance between neighbors on Sept. 4. When Lansing Police officers arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been struck in the head with a hammer.

Officers learned that there was an ongoing feud between Davis and the victim. Prior to the attack, the victim had stepped onto Davis’ property. Davis exited his home and struck the victim with the hammer.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.

“Too often when we become aware of a neighbor dispute we may be beyond ways to de-escalate the situation,” Thompson said in a release. “We always hope we can resolve the problem. Look at the issue in an objective manner. Our goal is to stop any further violence. Sadly, sometimes the best answer is one of the parties moving.”