Kansas man who was giving conference room presentation files lawsuit in Sandman explosion

Negligent conduct by the companies that own the Sandman Signature Hotel and its restaurant last week caused a natural gas explosion that injured a 45-year-old man who was giving a presentation in a conference room on the second floor of the Fort Worth hotel, according to a lawsuit the man has filed.

David Seibolt of Olathe, Kansas, suffered serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body and needed “multiple staples and sutures to his scalp,” according to the lawsuit. Before the explosion, Northland Properties, the Vancouver company that developed the downtown hotel, and Rock Libations, the company that operates the restaurant, Musume, were warned of a smell of gas, according to the lawsuit.

Seibolt was among 21 people who were injured in the explosion on Jan. 8. Many of them have also filed lawsuits in Dallas County district courts alleging negligence. A group of six hotel guests who were injured has sued, as has a group of eight hotel employees and two relatives.

Beyond Northland and Rock Libations, Atmos Energy is a defendant in two lawsuits filed by restaurant employees who injured in the explosion.

Karen Lopez Ontiveros, 28, was the person most seriously injured, according to her lawsuit. Lopez Ontiveros alleges employees alerted management of a natural gas odor, but there was no evacuation or other action taken in response.

Northland and Rock Libations “failed to reasonably warn, evacuate, or otherwise reasonably respond to the dangerous condition,” Seibolt alleges in his lawsuit. He is represented by San Antonio attorneys Thomas Henry and Richard Hunnicutt.

Northland Properties Co. wrote in a statement last week that it was working with authorities to determine the explosion’s cause.

In a statement Jan. 13, Musume co-owner Josh Babb wrote, “We are learning more and more information every day about the turn of events last Monday at Musume/Sandman. We want more than anything to find out how the explosion occurred & how it could have been prevented. Our employees are our #1 focus right now & we will do anything & everything in our power to support them.”

Atmos Energy wrote in a statement Jan. 12 that its internal investigation found no evidence its system was responsible for the explosion. The gas company is responsible for lines outside the hotel. The Fort Worth Fire Department has said its investigation is now focused on the interior, where, legal experts have said, property owners generally would be liable for any defects.

In the lawsuit in which the plaintiffs were hotel staff members, Manuela Marin, Gary Angulo, Yeimy Marin, Ericka Beatriz Sanchez Del Cid, Candi Ruby Marmolejo, Laura Serrano Reséndiz, Flor Hilda Serrano Reséndiz, Sandra Guijosa Mandujano, Cristian Chavez Callejas, and Cinthia Lara Rangel identified Atmos Energy, Sandman Management Inc., Northland Developments and Rock Libations as defendants.

The hotel employees “suffered injuries and damages because of the explosion, which should never occur under any circumstances,” according to the lawsuit.

Due to their injuries, the plaintiffs received medical attention and likely will continue to need medical treatment, according to the lawsuit. The Houston-based firm Zehl & Associates represents those plaintiffs and the six hotel guests.