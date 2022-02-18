Kansas man granted probation in assault of girlfriend in Joplin

Feb. 18—A Kansas man has received a suspended sentence and probation for an assault of his girlfriend three years ago in the parking lot of a Joplin restaurant.

Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Justin D. Baker seven years for second-degree domestic assault at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, suspending execution of the sentence and placing Baker on supervised probation instead for five years.

Baker, 42, who originally faced counts of first-degree domestic assault and second-degree robbery in the case, entered an Alford plea Sept. 28 to the reduced count of domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing the robbery charge and requiring that he pay the victim $18,075 in restitution.

An Alford plea admits no guilt but does acknowledge the probability of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial. Under the terms of Baker's plea deal, the prosecutor's office agreed not to oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.

Baker and Miranda S. Christensen had been together at a restaurant in the 1900 block of East 32nd Street the night of April 19, 2019, and he had left his truck there while they went to another night spot in her vehicle.

When they returned to the restaurant parking lot to get his vehicle, he took her phone and started toward his truck, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. She ran after him, trying to get her phone back, and he shut a door of his truck on her hand and then grabbed her head and slammed it against the door frame of the vehicle, according to a police report.

Baker left Christensen lying in the parking lot, knocked unconscious by the blow. She eventually was taken to a hospital where she required 20 stitches across her forehead.