Kansas man granted probation in Joplin parking lot altercation

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Mar. 10—A Kansas man who pulled a knife on a couple in the parking lot of the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin was granted probation when he pleaded guilty this week to unlawful use of a weapon.

Robby D. McCumber, 55, of Galena, Kansas, pleaded guilty to the count Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement limiting the sentence he might receive to no more than four years and promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed McCumber four years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

McCumber pulled a knife on Kaleb Adams and Tiffani Taylor on Feb. 18, 2020, outside the courts building at 601 S. Pearl Ave. He purportedly became upset with them when his vehicle almost collided with their vehicle in the parking lot.

McCumber got out, ran after them and threatened them with the knife as they were walking into the building. An attorney who was leaving the lot saw what was happening, got out of his vehicle and detained McCumber at gunpoint until a deputy emerged from the building and arrested McCumber.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

