Kansas man pleads guilty in accidental killing of man while showing how to clean handgun

A 48-year-old Lansing man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the killing last fall of Andrew Glenn Wiley, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office.

Robert F. Quasa pleaded guilty in the shooting death of the 29-year-Wiley, which happened while Quasa was teaching Wiley how to clean a gun.

On Nov. 3, officers responded to a home in Lansing where they found Wiley suffering from a gunshot wound. Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

According to court documents, Quasa and a group of men had visited a gun range earlier in the day to shoot guns. They returned to Quasa’s home and were cleaning guns when Quasa’s handgun fired, striking Wiley with a single round.

Quasa told officers he was teaching Wiley how to clean guns and while demonstrating how to remove a bullet from the chamber, the handgun “just went off,” according to the news release.

“Owning or handling a gun carries a great responsibility that cannot be understated,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “As we all know, misuse of a firearm can kill someone.”

Quasa is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on March 13.