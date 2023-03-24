Kansas man pleads guilty to assault after threatening police with sword

A Kansas man who allegedly unsheathed a sword and took a fighting stance when confronted by police has pleaded guilty to assault, the Leavenworth county attorney said in a news release Thursday.

Lonnie Bailey Jr., 56, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty in Leavenworth County District Court to aggravated assault of a law enforcement relating to an arrest on Dec. 3, Leavenworth county Attorney Todd Thompson said.

A second charge of resisting an officer was dismissed, according to court documents.

On the day of the incident, officers on patrol in the area of West Seventh and Chestnut streets found Bailey allegedly holding a large sword, Thompson said.

After officers ordered Bailey to drop the weapon, he became agitated and yelled at officers. At least one of the officers approached with his handgun drawn, according to court documents.

Bailey then unsheathed the sword and while yelling took a fighting stance. He continued to refuse to comply with officers commands, Thompson said. Officers eventually arrested him.

Bailey is scheduled for sentencing on May 3.