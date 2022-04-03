Kansas man pleads guilty to child sex crime after neighbor finds camera’s memory card

A 46-year-old Leavenworth man pleaded guilty Friday to a child sex crime after a camera’s memory card was found that contained his pictures as well as child pornography, the Leavenworth County attorney said in a news release.

Ismael Lopez Jr. pleaded guilty to sexual exploration of a child, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. Lopez was scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. May 4.

A neighbor found the memory card on the ground near his apartment in the 500 block of Spruce Street. The neighbor looked at the photos on the memory card in the hope to return it to the owner. The neighbor discovered that it contained child pornography and immediately called police, Thompson said.

The person who found the memory card also recognized some of the photos as his neighbor, Lopez. After an investigation, Leavenworth police arrested Lopez and the county attorney charged him.

“You know they say people with good intentions make promises, those with good character keep them,” Thompson said. “That’s exactly what happened here. A citizen only wanted to help out his neighbors, but in the end he helped out his entire community.”