Kansas man sentenced for indecent liberties with teen he met on social media app

A Paola man was sentenced to five years and five months in prison after being convicted of indecent liberties with a child and aggravated battery in Leavenworth County.

Benjamin Allen, 28, was arrested in July 2019 by police in Lansing.

The family of a teenage girl was looking for her and saw her and Allen in a park, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. They provided a description of Allen and his vehicle, and he was apprehended leaving the scene.

Police determined that Allen had met the minor on a social media app.

The victims approved the sentencing and the teen did not have to testify, Thompson said.

In a sentencing memorandum filed by Allen’s attorney, Michael Belancio argued that his client suffers from autism. An expert concluded that Allen “misperceived, as opposed to disregarded, the youthfulness of the victim.”

Belancio declined to comment further when reached Friday.