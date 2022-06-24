Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend in Olathe

A Kansas City, Kansas, man convicted of murder in the fatal shooting that left his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend shot to death in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Devonte Wash, 30, was assigned the sentence by Judge Charles Droege in Johnson County District Court during a hearing Friday morning. The judge did not comment on the sentence because he said the law was clear about what the length should be and the court had no discretion.

“I’ve been practicing in this county for over 30 years — this is one of the most intensely litigated cases I’ve seen as an attorney and judge,” Droege said.

Prosecutors and family members said they were pleased with the sentence.

“This has been a long four years and I’m thankful the family stuck with us through this case,” prosecutor Steve Howe said. “Justice has been done for Ashley today.”

Wash chose not to address the court during Friday’s hearing.

He was found guilty of capital murder after a jury trial that concluded last month. He was accused of killing Ashley Harlan on Jan. 30, 2018, the very day she was supposed to learn the sex of their unborn child.

The case had been ongoing for four years as Johnson County prosecutors initially sought the death penalty. Under Kansas law, the premeditated killing of more than one person is among of the few crimes that carry a possible death sentence. Prosecutors contended Wash killed two people that day; Harlan and the baby she was roughly 20-weeks pregnant with.

Harlan was found shot to death inside a house at the Westerfield Townhouses off East Westerfield Place. Harlan had moved there, and was living with her grandfather, in order to be closer to Wash.

Prosecutors alleged Wash knew Harlan had planned to visit a local church that day and drove to her apartment that evening with the intention of killing her when she got home. She was found shot in the head twice and had defensive wounds on her hands, prosecutors said.

Wash called 911 following Harlan’s killing and reported finding her dead, according to trial testimony.

Five of Harlan’s family members and friends gave victim impact statements at Friday’s hearing.

“This tragedy stole our joy, physical health and peace of mind,” said Terry Stewart, one of Harlan’s family members.

Harlan’s loved ones spoke about her infectious laugh and desire to be a mother.

“I won’t get to see her become a mother. I won’t be able to see her laugh, cry and learn with her son,” said Perry Richardson, Harlan’s grandfather.

Family members said Wash isolated Harlan from her family in the months leading up to her death.

“Domestic violence is real. If you’re a victim, don’t be afraid,” Nikki Chapman, Harlan’s aunt, said. “Talk to someone before it’s too late.”

Harlan’s family embraced and some shed tears after the judge read the sentence.

“Nobody else will ever be able to be hurt (by Wash) again,” Chapman said.

Defense attorneys filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied by the court.

Wash’s attorney said he plans to immediately file an appeal.

The Star’s Aarón Torres contributed to this report.