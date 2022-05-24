Kansas man sentenced to more than 22 years in 2020 death of Wichita woman

A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in connection with the death of a Wichita woman in April 2020.

Robert Mans Jr., 50, was sentenced Monday in Marion County District Court to 228 months on one count of voluntary manslaughter, and 43 months for one count aggravated battery, a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office said.

Mans entered a no-contest plea April 18 in the death of Shalan Gannon, 27, of Wichita, who had been reported missing on April 11, 2020. Gannon’s body was found floating in the Ninnescah River in Sumner County in early June 2020, the release said.

Mans will be required to register as a violent offender.

A second person tied to the case, Jack Kirby, 39, of Wichita, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of criminal desecration. Kirby was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation, according to the release.