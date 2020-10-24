Kansas Man Snatched Daughters From Home Where Boys Were Found Dead: Cops

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas police are hunting for a man they say abducted his two young daughters from a home where two boys were found dead.

Donny Jackson, 40, is believed to be driving a black Honda accord, according to an Amber Alert that was issued Saturday.

Cops actually had him in their grasp. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police stopped his vehicle on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border, while the girls were in the car, but let him drive on.

The reason for the traffic stop wasn’t specified but it wasn’t related to the abduction. It wasn’t until 45 minutes later—when cops got a call from a home in Leavenworth—that they discovered the slain boys and learned that 7-year-old Nora and 3-year-old Aven were missing.

The relationship between the boys and the girls is not known, but Jackson’s Facebook page contains photos of two brothers posing for first day of school photos.

His account is also full of postings denying the usefulness of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement, religious aphorisms, conspiracy theories, and cryptic comments.

“When you have to lie to the mother’s body to carry your seed, do not expect the abomination to succeed,” one Sept. 10 comment read.

“Why do they call it the bible belt?” he wrote on Aug. 31. “Disciplinary action requires a belt occasionally.”





