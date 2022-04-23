Kansas man to stand trial on felony charges in Missouri

Apr. 23—LAMAR, Mo. — A man from Arcadia, Kansas, has been ordered to stand trial in Barton County, Missouri, on drug trafficking and stolen vehicle charges.

Tyler K. Rose, 23, waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree trafficking in drugs, unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. Associate Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for May 12.

The charges stem from a stolen vehicle pursuit March 28 that began in Bourbon County, Kansas, and crossed into Barton County in Missouri before officers stopped the vehicle through tire deflation strips.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Rose was driving the vehicle that had been reported stolen to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department in Missouri.

A search of the vehicle turned up a revolver reported stolen in Monroe, New York, a bag containing 8 grams of a substance that tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl, and a small amount of marijuana.