Kansas man to stnd trial in Barton County assault case

May 14—LAMAR, Mo. — A 20-year-old man was ordered to stand trial this week on charges that he broke into a home in Barton County and assaulted an occupant with a pool cue.

Associate Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that Gavin G. Gilmore, of Riverton, Kansas, should stand trial on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that on Feb. 14, 2021, the defendant kicked in the back door of a residence on Northeast 80th Road in Barton County and attacked an occupant identified only as "I. Collins" with a pool cue.

The document states that the victim suffered a skull fracture, brain bleed and broken nose and that pieces of the broken and bloodied pool cue were recovered at the scene.

The judge set May 19 for Gilmore's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.