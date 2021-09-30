Kansas man takes plea deal in assault of woman in Joplin

Sep. 30—A Galena, Kansas, man avoided trial this week by accepting a plea offer on felony charges that he assaulted and robbed a girlfriend of her cellphone two years ago outside a Joplin restaurant.

Justin D. Baker, 42, entered an Alford plea Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of second-degree robbery. He had been charged with first-degree domestic assault.

An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

Under terms of the plea deal, the Jasper County prosecutor's office promised not to oppose the possibility of a suspended sentence for Baker, but the agreement will require him to pay the victim $18,075 in restitution.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing on Dec. 6.

Baker and Miranda S. Christensen had been together at a restaurant in the 1900 block of East 32nd Street the night in question two years ago and Baker had left his truck there while they went to another night spot in her vehicle.

When they returned to the lot to get his vehicle, he purportedly took her phone and walked toward his truck. She followed him in an effort to get her phone back, and he shut a door of the truck on her hand and then grabbed her head and slammed it into the door frame of the vehicle, according to a police report.

Baker then left Christensen lying in the parking lot, knocked unconscious by the blow. She eventually was taken to a Joplin hospital, where she required 20 stitches across her forehead.