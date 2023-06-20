Kansas man threatened to commit acts of violence at Nashville Pride event, DOJ says

A Kansas man has been charged for allegedly threatening to commit acts of violence at an upcoming pride event in Nashville, Tennessee, according to federal prosecutors.

Joshua Hensley, 25, of Hoisington in Barton County, allegedly posted comments on Facebook in April threatening to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs” for the Nashville Pride event set for this weekend. In another comment, he threatened to “commit a mass shooting” at the event, which will celebrate LGBTQ pride at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, prosecutors contend.

Hensley, also known as Josh Echo, was arrested by FBI agents last week at his Kansas residence, prosecutors said. He is set to appear for a detention hearing Friday in the District of Kansas.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” Henry Leventis, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a statement.

Hensley was was charged with two counts of transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said. He faces five years in federal prison and $250,000 fine on each count if he is convicted.