Kansas man traveled to DC to kill ‘Antichrist’ Biden: report

A Kansas man who claiming God directed him to the nation’s capital is charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden, whom he referred to as the Antichrist.

On Tuesday, Scott Ryan Merryman called police in his hometown of Independence, telling them he was going to see the president, according to a Maryland arrest warrant obtained by The Daily Beast.

When contacted by an FBI agent Wednesday, Merryman allegedly said he planned to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation.”

That agent, whom said Merryman later threatened to kill him too, reached out to the Secret Service.

Merryman initially told the FBI agent that he needed to talk to the president about information he had about the book of Revelation, but denied that the “serpent” he planned to decapitate was Biden. He is also accused of telling a switchboard operator at the White House that he planned to kill the president, at which time he spoke to special agent James McDonald.

“I’m coming for his b--- ass Sleepy Joe,” he said. “I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me.”

A Facebook page belonging to Merryman is filled with bizarre rants including a posting on Wednesday that reads “I believe Joe Biden is the AntiChrist now and he will suffer a fatal head wound.”

He claimed God told him to bring three bullets and no gun.

“There will be a miracle happening at the White House,” he wrote.

Authorities who caught up with Merryman in the parking lot of a Maryland Cracker Barrel eatery said he was carrying a magazine that held three .45 bullets. They did not find a gun.

One posting on Merryman’s Facebook page, which is cited in his arrest warrant, said Wednesday that “Lucifer is sending his agents to talk to me at Cracker Barrell (sic).”

In another posting, he said he’s been “called every single name in the book,” but was in fact a loving person.

“I’m level 11 bats--t crazy, I’m mean, I’m rude, unbiblical, foolish, had a psychotic break, needs locked up and the key thrown away,” Merryman wrote. “Well for transparency sake…. I’m actually very loving, but I fiercely and diligently attack and hate the sin in people but I love the sinners. If I attack you it’s because I see something in you I can no longer tolerate on Earth as it is in Heaven.”

His Facebook page also advertised a family night for veterans he appeared to help organize in October. It also shows photos of what seems to be Merryman taking part in a military parade. Photos of highlighted Bible pages also fill that social media feed.