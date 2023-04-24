Kansas man waives hearings on multiple felony counts in Missouri

Apr. 24—A 22-year-old man from Galena, Kansas, waived preliminary hearings last week in Jasper County Circuit Court on eight felony counts ranging from theft of rental property to armed robbery.

Seth E. Carter waived the hearings Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, vehicle tampering and theft of rental property.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Carter's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for May 22, the same date on which the defendant has a plea hearing scheduled on three other felony counts dating back to 2021 and 2020.

Carter is accused of robbing Gregory Draper of an X-Box gaming console at gunpoint on Oct. 13 during a meeting the defendant had arranged at his own mother's house through Facebook Marketplace. He also purportedly tried to take Draper's cellphone, wallet and vehicle by threatening him with what proved to be a BB gun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

On Oct. 19, Carter was arrested on drug and stolen firearm charges in Joplin following a traffic stop and foot chase. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in that case.

He also waived hearings on a vehicle tampering charge from August 2022 when he purportedly stole a motorcycle in another supposed transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace and on a theft of rental property charge filed this year in connection with a mower and trailer leased from The Rental Store in Webb City in 2020 using his girlfriend's name and never returned, according to probable-cause affidavits.

The cases on which he has a plea hearing set May 22 entail two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

