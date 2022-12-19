Kansas man's federal prosecution for threatening Biden postponed while he gets treatment

The federal prosecution of a Kansas man who was arrested almost a year ago in the Hagerstown area for threatening President Joe Biden could be postponed for three years, or the federal charges could even be dismissed as long as he follows an agreement that includes receiving mental-health treatment.

In addition, related local charges against Scott Ryan Merryman, 38, of Independence, Kan., were placed on the stet, or inactive, docket Thursday in Washington County District Court. The local charges are illegally possessing ammunition, resisting/interfering arrest and disorderly conduct.

Merryman was charged federally in January with making threats against the president and interstate communication containing a threat to harm.

Through further investigation, "including the defendant's mental health history, it appears that the ends of justice will be served" by a supervision agreement instead of proceeding with the prosecution, according to the supervision agreement filed in October through the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

While not admitting anything about his mental state at the time of the federal offenses in January, Merryman admitted to federal authorities that "he made a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States," the agreement states.

Specifically, Merryman made a statement encouraging everyone to call the White House switchboard and "ask for President AntiChrist (sic), or Secret Service Agent False Prophet and let them know we're coming to kill them both," the supervision agreement states.

The agreement states Merryman also admitted to making a cell call, from Maryland to Kansas, in which he threatened to murder a Secret Service special agent.

Conditions of agreement postponing prosecution

If Merryman satisfies the terms of his supervision agreement after 21 months he may seek the court's permission to reduce his supervision period to two years, the agreement states. If that is approved and Merryman continues to comply with supervision conditions, the federal government will dismiss, with prejudice, the pending indictment after the two-year period.

The conditions of Merryman's federal supervision include:

Not contacting the president, the White House, the White House switchboard, the Secret Service, and any Secret Service field offices and employees.

Paying the U.S. Marshals Service $1,658.34 by early July for damage to a government vehicle if the marshals service wasn't already indemnified for the damage.

Not traveling to the D.C. metro area without notice and approval by his federal pretrial services officer and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Not owning, possessing or having access to a firearm, ammo, destructive device or dangerous weapon.

On the day he was released from federal custody, Merryman was to report to the Futures Recovery Healthcare treatment center in Tequesta, Fla., and comply with treatment, medication and mental health directives.

Within a day of being released from Futures Recovery — or any other treatment program not in the District of Kansas, Merryman is to report to his pretrial services officer or probation officer and comply with any recommended treatment, including medications. Treatment programs could include ones referred by the Wounded Warrior Project or the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Threats against president made while Merryman was in Washington County

The Jan. 28 federal affidavit supporting an arrest warrant for Merryman also refers to social media posts Merryman made from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27 that had increasingly threatening language, including one in which he threatened to kill Biden.

Those posts include rambles referencing demons, a Secret Service agent Merryman refered to as Lucifer, and Merryman's need for "prayers for a place to sleep tonight that is warm, and a way to get the remaining hour and a half to Washington, D.C."

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Merryman called the Independence Police Department in Kansas, telling officers he was on his way to D.C. to see the president.

On Jan. 26, Secret Service agents found and interviewed Merryman in a Cracker Barrel restaurant parking lot off Col. Henry K. Douglas Drive south of Hagerstown. Merryman told the two agents he was heading to Washington to "cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation," according to the federal affidavit. He said the snake was Lucifer or the devil and denied it was a threat towards Biden or another Secret Service protectee.

Merryman allegedly told the agents he was heading to the White House to deliver a message to Biden and tell him that "people were fed up with the divisiveness in the country and to turn back to God (or go to hell)," the affidavit states.

A special agent searched Merryman and found a loaded magazine containing three rounds of .45-caliber ammo and a spotting scope in his backpack, but no weapons, the affidavit states. Merryman said the rounds belonged to a Ruger 1911 he no longer had, but he refused to clarify the gun's whereabouts.

Later that day, Merryman told a senior resident agent he had a bullet with his name on it and confirmed to the agent that he was threatening a federal agent.

That Thursday, Jan. 27, Maryland State Police responded to the Sleep Inn off of Col. Henry K. Douglas Drive for a disorderly subject and were informed a man was in the lobby being loud and bothering other guests, according to Washington County District Court records.

The man, who turned out to be Merryman, also was threatening to kill another guest and making threats against the president, local court records state.

Merryman had not paid for his room and was refusing to leave, saying Biden would pay for his room, court records state.

When state police made contact with Merryman in his hotel room, the Kansas man was on the phone with a Secret Service agent. Merryman continued to make threats against the president while talking to state police, court records state.

After repeatedly shouting "religious dialogue" and threats, Merryman was arrested for disorderly conduct, court records state. Merryman shouted and resisted arrest.

A deputy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office searched Merryman before transporting him and found a handgun magazine in his pocket, court records state.

After being cleared and released at Meritus Medical Center, Merryman was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Kansan who threatened Biden while in Hagerstown area gets treatment